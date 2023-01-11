Placer County Supervisors welcome new elected officials; approve new chair

The meeting began with a swearing in of the new supervisor and other elected officials.

Provided

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — The Placer County Supervisors on Tuesday welcomed a new board member and voted on a new chair and vice chair during its first meeting of 2023.

The meeting began with a swearing in of the incoming supervisors and other elected officials. A new supervisor, Shanti Landon, who will be representing District 2, was welcomed to the board.

“I am looking forward to serving the residents of Placer County over the next four years,” said Landon. “This is truly a team effort and while we may not always agree, I know my fellow board members are dedicated to Team Placer and to continuing the effort to make this county an even better place for our kids and grandkids.”

A new chair and co-chair were then chosen. As the outgoing chair, Supervisor Cindy Gustafson, made a statement thanking staff.

“Such a year, and we’ve had a number of those … on behalf of the board I wanted to thank all of, especially the county staff, and elected officials, for the incredible efforts they put in this last year during a very challenging time of transitioning staff,” Gustafson said.

The Board of Supervisors then voted to select District 3 Supervisor Jim Holmes as the next board chair for 2023, with Suzanne Jones as vice chair.

“Placer County entered a new era in government leadership today when Supervisor Shanti Landon joined the Board of Supervisors as the fourth woman to sit on the dais with Supervisor Bonnie Gore, Supervisor Cindy Gustafson and Supervisor Suzanne Jones,” said Holmes. “As the new chair of the board, I’m honored to serve with these four women of high caliber.”

“I also wish to pay homage to four women trailblazers who each served previously with four men during the past several years,” added Holmes. “They are retired supervisors Terry Cook, Harriet White, Susan Hogg and Jennifer Montgomery. Their leadership set a tremendous example for the women in Placer County government.”

During the meeting, the board approved minor changes to the county’s short-term rental ordinance.

Two sections of the ordinance outline the county’s ability to deny or revoke STR permits. Both are inconsistent with the State of California Fair Employment and Housing Act.

Neither of the sections have been used to deny or revoke a permit and there are other provisions in the ordinance that would allow the county to do so. The changes were unanimously approved.

Gustavson jokingly pointed out that this was the first time there was no board or public comment on a STR item.

The board also approved modifications to the Olympic Valley/Alpine Meadows Microtransit District Management District Plan.

The OV/AM MD is a benefit assessment district that provides transportation services.

The homeowners’ association requested the modifications to the plan to change the plan’s expiration date.

“We are requesting a modification to the current authorized Manageament District Plan in the event that the new district is formed,” the OV/AM MD Owner’s Association stated in a letter to the board.

“We propose modifying the OV/AM MD to end on Jan. 31, to provide that upon successful formation, the renewed OV/AM MD may begin operations on Feb. 1,” the letter continued.

Those changes were unanimously approved.

The next meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.