Placer County supporting housing council in next phase

Placer County has voted to aid the Mountain Housing Council in another three years of work.

The Board of Supervisors at its Tuesday meeting agreed to allocate $55,000 a year for the next three years to the council to aid it in working toward the construction of more achievable housing in the region.

“This is going to be an important transition,” said Stacy Caldwell, chief executive officer of the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation and leader of the Mountain Housing Council.

In the next three years the council will establish a Regional Housing Action Plan and a Housing Hub, a pilot program to carry out the action plan. It will also work to attract more funding for housing that aligns with the plan.

The Mountain Housing Council was started by the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation to build on the results of the 2016 Truckee North Tahoe Regional Workforce Housing Needs Assessment.

“It was the first time that our North Lake Tahoe region really took on an issue as a collective,” said Caldwell.

Since the council’s creation, it has worked with 29 community partners, including employers, special districts and local governments, to look at why the region lacks achievable housing for residents.

Its work over the past three years included studies on accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, and the challenges homeowners face when building them in the region as well as the effects of the short-term rental market on full-time residents.

As a result of this research the Truckee Town Council set aside $500,000 for an ADU program that will incentivize construction of the units. Placer County adopted a short-term rental ordinance.

“We’ve really explored some of the tougher policy conversations that have needed to happen in our region,” said Caldwell. “Grounding ourselves in the facts and making sure that policy makers have access to the right information that our community has pulled together.”

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierasun.com.