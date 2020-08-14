Placer County temporarily increases trash service in North Lake Tahoe

FROM A PRESS RELEASE:

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County has temporarily increased trash service in North Lake Tahoe due to increasing demand in the region.

“Frustrations in our area have run high due to overflowing trash bins and litter in outdoor areas,” said District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson. “We’ve been working with partner agencies, including land managers and Truckee Tahoe Sierra Disposal, to address these issues by increasing service throughout North Lake Tahoe.”

Placer temporarily increased trash services in the region starting last Friday, Aug. 7, adding three additional trash bins in Kings Beach and additional trash pickup service in Tahoe City.

“While this is a temporary fix to the issue, there have already been promising reports of a trash decrease in our public areas since the additional services were put in place,” said Erin Casey, principal management analyst for Placer County’s North Lake Tahoe County Executive Office. “Moving forward the county is looking at other creative solutions to address our trash management.”

In Kings Beach, two new trash bins are located in the Kings Beach State Recreation Area and one is located in Secline Beach. Increased trash pickup in Tahoe City will be implemented through Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal with pickups scheduled three times a week. Placer is also working with local stakeholders and business associations to implement a North Tahoe ambassador program, which will work with local volunteers to help address the trash issue.

Source: County of Placer