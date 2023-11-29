Placer County to celebrate completion of the Lower Secline water quality improvement project

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – In an effort to protect water clarity, Placer County has completed its Lower Secline Water Quality Improvement Project in Kings Beach and will be hosting a ribbon cutting event to celebrate the project on Thursday, Nov. 30, starting at 1:30 p.m.

This county project is located on the north shore of Lake Tahoe along Secline Street and Brockway Vista Drive south of North Lake Boulevard. The project brought needed drainage infrastructure to the streets to help prevent sediment runoff from reaching the lake. It also added a paved driving surface along Secline Street and Brockway Vista Drive along with sidewalks and parking for beachgoers.

Placer County staff will officially celebrate completion of the project with a ribbon cutting ceremony this Thursday afternoon.

Placer County will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Lower Secline Water Quality Improvement project Provided

This is a public event featuring speeches from Placer County District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson, Placer County Department of Public Works Engineering Manager Ryan Decker; and Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Environmental Improvement Program Coordinator Shannon Friedman.

“We’re excited to share this water quality improvement project with the Kings Beach community,” said Placer County Department of Public Works Engineering Manager Ryan Decker. “It’s a vital project to protect the water quality of Lake Tahoe and prevent the discharge of road sediment into the lake.”

The project is a part of the larger Kings Beach Water Quality Improvement project which has had numerous phases implemented by the county over the last two decades.

This event is open to the public. To RSVP, click here .

For more information about the ribbon cutting and project, please visit the Lower Secline Water Quality Improvement project website at placer.ca.gov/8402/Lower-Secline-Water-Quality-Improvement- .