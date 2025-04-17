Placer County to host Discover & Discuss community event in Kings Beach featuring a newly added housing solutions room

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – Placer County is inviting the public and regional stakeholders to our next Discover and Discuss community event, April 30 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the North Tahoe Event Center (8318 N Lake Boulevard) in Kings Beach.

Join county staff and community partners at this open-house style event to learn more and provide feedback about regional projects and programs. A housing solutions room is being added so that participants can discuss current efforts to address housing needs for the community.

In the Timberline room, you can talk to county staff and partners at Caltrans about critical infrastructure upgrades planned for this summer and beyond, share feedback on the Placer 2050 General Plan update, learn about emergency preparedness efforts and more.

“This is our third installment of this community event and we’ve already seen it pay dividends,” said Placer’s Deputy CEO Stephanie Holloway. “We know events like this are key to sharing new and important information to our community and a great opportunity to get everyone involved. We make it a point to ensure our community members have quality time with our staff and partners to dive deeper into projects and programs and share their feedback.”

District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson will be in attendance to meet with residents and answer questions. Placer County will also host a booth highlighting our new Engage Placer community website, which highlights a handful of projects and programs in North Lake Tahoe that are open for public input. Food and beverages will be provided for attendees.

The county has also partnered with the Sierra Community House to provide Spanish interpretation and a childcare station to ensure families can attend. Registration is not required for event attendees and all are welcome to come at any point throughout the evening.

For more information, click here .