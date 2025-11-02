Placer County to host Nov. 5 Discover & Discuss community event featuring new mapping feedback exercise in Kings Beach

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — Placer County is inviting the public and regional stakeholders to our next Discover and Discuss community event, Nov. 5 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the North Tahoe Event Center (8318 N Lake Boulevard) in Kings Beach.

Join county staff and community partners at this open-house style community event featuring a variety of stations highlighting key projects and programs throughout North Lake Tahoe.

Share your thoughts on a potential single-use plastic water bottle ordinance, the Short-Term Rental Advisory Group , the parking program in Kings Beach , and infrastructure projects. Plus, be sure to check out a “Mapping What Matters” exercise to share your feedback about opportunities in your community.

The event is set up to encourage two-way dialogue:

A relaxed and interactive environment – our project managers will listen to your valuable input, discuss feedback and dive into potential solutions

– our project managers will listen to your valuable input, discuss feedback and dive into potential solutions It’s the perfect opportunity to ask questions – go beyond surface-level information and learn more about the region’s projects and programs

– go beyond surface-level information and learn more about the region’s projects and programs You can also get involved – discover how you can help out or impact a project or program

“Events like this are key to sharing new and important information to our community and a great opportunity to get everyone involved,” said Placer’s Deputy CEO Stephanie Holloway. “We make it a point to ensure two-way conversations and make sure our community members have quality time with our staff to dive deeper into items they really care about and share their feedback.”

Food and beverages will be provided to attendees from local food truck favorite, MOGROG . The county has also partnered with the Sierra Community House to provide Spanish interpretation and a childcare station to ensure families can attend.

Registration is not required for event attendees and all are welcome to come at any point throughout the evening.

Many of the featured projects are accepting feedback on our Engage Placer community website.

For more information, click here .