Placer County to host open house on Nahas property locals’ housing project

Continuing to seek community input on a proposed locals' housing project in Tahoe City, Placer County will host an open house to discuss the current project concept with the developer on Monday, March 18, in Tahoe City, a news release states.

The property, located on North Lake Boulevard just northeast of Tahoe City, was previously approved for a mixed-use housing and retail development and retains development rights for residential and commercial use.

The initial concept for the project proposes 206 affordable, achievable and market-rate units – 192 apartments of various sizes and 14 single-family homes, but will be adjusted based on community feedback, financing and environmental review. The homes could offer the opportunity for purchasers to eventually add secondary dwelling units on their parcels, providing rental income potential that could help offset the cost of the purchase.

For more information, please contact Stephanie Herrera at SHerrera@placer.ca.gov



Source: County of Placer