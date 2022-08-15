Placer County to host ribbon cutting for grand opening of Martis Valley Trail

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County is hosting a ribbon cutting event Tuesday, Aug. 16, to celebrate the grand opening of the Martis Valley Trail in North Lake Tahoe.

The 4.6-mile paved pathway connects the Town of Truckee through the Martis Valley to Northstar Drive, enabling pedestrians and bicyclists the ability to easily trek between these two popular destinations.

The project is a collaboration between Placer County and Northstar Community Services District and includes partnerships with the United States Army Corp of Engineers, Truckee Donner Land Trust and Northstar California/Vail Resorts.

Washoe Tribe members were also consulted to understand their rich history and concerns with cultural preservation. With continuing input from the Tribe, the project incorporates protections of cultural resources and conveys the story of the Tribe’s rich history in the Martis Valley through interpretive kiosks on the trail.

The project will ultimately become part of the Resort Triangle Trail , which, when complete, will consist of 62 miles of trails connecting the communities of Kings Beach, Tahoe City, Olympic Valley, Truckee, Martis Valley and Northstar in a great big loop trail. The trail will be paved and separated from highways and roads to maximize the safety and experience of trail users.

Presenters on Tuesday will include U.S. Representative Tom McClintock, Placer County Board of Supervisors Chair and District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson, Northstar Community Services District General Manager Mike Staudenmayer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Deputy District Commander Lt. Col. Dianna Lively, Vail Resorts Director of Mountain Planning Jerusha Hall and Placer County Department of Parks and Open Space Administrator Andy Fisher.

The event begins at 4 p.m. at Martis Valley Trailhead located at 150 Northstar Drive, Truckee.

For more information contact Scott Sandow at 530-308-0858 or ssandow@placer.ca.gov .

Source: Placer County