Placer County to launch environmental review of Boatworks at Tahoe redevelopment project

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Placer County Community Development Resource Agency and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency have issued a joint notice of preparation for an environmental impact report and environmental impact study for the Boatworks at Tahoe project. The proposed redevelopment project in eastern Placer sits on a 3.8-acre site between state Route 28 and Lake Tahoe in downtown Tahoe City.

The public will have an opportunity to review the notice of preparation and provide comments between now and Feb. 29. The county will hold a public environmental scoping meeting at the Tahoe City Public Utilities District Conference Room, at 4 p.m. on Feb. 26. The meeting will also be held virtually via Zoom .

Proposed by applicant Boatworks at Tahoe LLC, the project site is located on the southeast side of North Lake Boulevard, north of Grove Street and west of the Safeway and CVS shopping center. The proposed project would redevelop the existing Boatworks Mall, the Inn at Boatworks and the El Dorado Savings Bank building with mixed-use development that would include 79 hotel units, 29 residential condominiums, independent commercial spaces and a full-service spa.

The proposed hotel would also include new restaurants, conference facilities, event space and a rooftop bar. The project would be served by underground parking with both valet and self-park.

TRPA will also hold a scoping meeting for the project Feb. 14 at 9:30 a.m. at the Advisory Planning Commission meeting at the TRPA Offices, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nevada, and via Zoom . The project will also be placed as a consent item on the Feb. 28 agenda for the TRPA Governing Board meeting. Find those details by clicking here .

Written comments can be submitted before Thursday, Feb. 29, at 5 p.m. via email to cdraecs@placer.ca.gov or by mail to:

Shirlee Herrington

Environmental Coordination Services, CDRA

3091 County Center Drive Suite 190

Auburn, CA 95603

Phone: 530-745-3132

Fax: 530-745-3080

A copy of the notice of preparation can be accessed online at https://www.placer.ca.gov/9561/Boatworks-at-Lake-Tahoe-Environmental-Im .