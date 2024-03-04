Placer County to manually tally 1% of votes
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. – On March 6, the Placer County Elections Office will randomly select precincts to manual tally.
One percent of the precincts casting ballots during the Presidential Primary Election will be part of the process. The public is welcome to watch. It will begin at 10 a.m. at at the Placer county Elections Office, 3715 Atherton Road in Rocklin, Calif.
There will be another manual tally on March 12 at 9 a.m. It will continue every day until completed. It excludes Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.
For more information, call (530) 886-5650 or (800) 824-8683, or email election@placer.ca.gov.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.