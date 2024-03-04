Placer County to manually tally 1% of votes

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. – On March 6, the Placer County Elections Office will randomly select precincts to manual tally.

One percent of the precincts casting ballots during the Presidential Primary Election will be part of the process. The public is welcome to watch. It will begin at 10 a.m. at at the Placer county Elections Office, 3715 Atherton Road in Rocklin, Calif.

There will be another manual tally on March 12 at 9 a.m. It will continue every day until completed. It excludes Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

For more information, call (530) 886-5650 or (800) 824-8683, or email election@placer.ca.gov .