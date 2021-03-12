Placer County to move to less restrictive COVID-19 tier on Sunday
Placer County will move into a less restrictive COVID-19 tier on Sunday, according to a tweet from Placer County’s official account.
The California Department of Public Health announced Friday that 2 million doses of vaccine had been administered to Californians, according to a release.
This threshold prompted the state to update its reopening plan, the release stated.
Placer County is moving from the purple (widespread) tier to the red (substantial) tier. This means that all retail can open indoors with modifications at 50% capacity, hair salons and barber shops can open indoors with modifications, places of worship can open indoors with modifications at 25% capacity, restaurants can open indoors with modifications at 25% capacity or 100 people and more. See the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy for more information.
Blueprint for a Safer Economy.pdf
#PlacerCounty will move into the red tier as of Sun., March 14, @CAPublicHealth announced today after statewide vaccination thresholds were met & tier metrics relaxed as a result: https://t.co/fFEjlitdkK View a summary of what the red tier means here: https://t.co/nckRBYnpuL pic.twitter.com/Xl4aEerfCG
— Placer County (@PlacerCA) March 12, 2021
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Placer County to move to less restrictive COVID-19 tier on Sunday
Placer County will move into a less restrictive COVID-19 tier on Sunday, according to a tweet from Placer County’s official account.