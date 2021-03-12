Placer County to move to less restrictive COVID-19 tier on Sunday

Placer County will move into a less restrictive COVID-19 tier on Sunday, according to a tweet from Placer County’s official account.

The California Department of Public Health announced Friday that 2 million doses of vaccine had been administered to Californians, according to a release .

This threshold prompted the state to update its reopening plan, the release stated.

Placer County is moving from the purple (widespread) tier to the red (substantial) tier. This means that all retail can open indoors with modifications at 50% capacity, hair salons and barber shops can open indoors with modifications, places of worship can open indoors with modifications at 25% capacity, restaurants can open indoors with modifications at 25% capacity or 100 people and more. See the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy for more information.

