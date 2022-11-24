Placer County to provide update on Lower Secline Water Quality Project

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — Placer County continues to make progress on the Kings Beach Water Quality Plan and will host a public meeting in December to provide residents with an update.



The Placer County Department of Public Works is planning to move forward with the Lower Secline Water Quality Project, which will pave the roadways and formalize parking at Secline Street and Brockway Avenue in Kings Beach. The project is intended to prevent fine sediment from the unpaved roadways from entering Lake Tahoe through stormwater runoff, thereby impacting water clarity.



“Both Secline Street and Brockway Vista are within 200 feet of Lake Tahoe and both are unpaved or in poor condition, which has created severe sediment runoff during storms,” said Placer County Public Works Tahoe Engineering Manager Ryan Decker. “Beyond any access issues, this project is designed to divert runoff, improve environmental conditions for the lake and create stable terrain for residents walking or biking in the area.”



Join Placer County officials for an update on the project Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the North Tahoe Events Center, located at 8318 North Lake Blvd. in Kings Beach. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and the presentation will begin at 5 p.m. The meeting will also be streamed virtually via Zoom.



During the meeting, county officials will provide updates on the project’s drainage conveyance, stabilization, revegetation, road runoff treatment and the paving of Secline Street south of state Route 28.



The project also calls for the paving of 13 of the existing parking spaces on the lakeside portion of Secline Street along with paving the access way to front of the North Tahoe Public Utility District sewer lift station, which is adjacent to the right of way.



The Tahoe Basin Area Plan calls for a 10-foot-wide boardwalk down Brockway Vista Avenue and the project is designed to include land along the new water quality and pavement project that will accommodate this in the future.