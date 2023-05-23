Placer County Water Agency awards grants to Donner Summit, North Tahoe PUDs

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — At the May 18 meeting of the Placer County Water Agency Board of Directors, the Board awarded four grants totaling $173,400 to four public water purveyors in Placer County. The grants, funded through PCWA’s Financial Assistance Program, support Placer County special districts with projects that enhance safe and reliable drinking water service, water infrastructure reliability, and water and energy resources stewardship.

“Every year, we look forward to the opportunity to assist other county water purveyors advance projects that help with their challenges and align with our countywide priorities” District 5 Board Director Josh Alpine said. “We’re really excited about some of the new projects these districts are undertaking for their future water supply and development needs, and believe the dollars are well-focused and will be well-spent by these four agencies.”

The 2023 grant recipients are included below along with a brief description of each project:

North Tahoe Public Utility District – Awarded $43,000 to study consolidation efforts as part of NTPUD’s Integrated Water Model.

Donner Summit Public Utility District – Awarded $20,400 for environmental permitting and the design portion of the Big Bend Water System Pipeline Replacement Project, Phase 1.

Christian Valley Park Community Services District – Awarded $65,000 to complete a portion of the design for the Kenneth Loop project, supporting pipeline fire flow capacity.

Foresthill Public Utility District – Awarded $45,000 to fund the preparation of a study and pre-design documents to evaluate the construction of a treated water storage tank near Todd’s Valley.

The next regular meeting of the PCWA Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, June 1, at 2:00 PM. For information on PCWA board meetings, please contact the Clerk to the Board at (530) 823- 4850 or (800) 464-0030.