Placer County Water Agency donates snowcat to the Tahoe City PUD

From left to right: Aaron S. (PCWA), Scott M. (TNSAR), Ray O. (TNSAR), Logan T. (TNSAR), & Ed H. (PCWA)

Provided

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Readiness to perform public wintertime backcountry rescues is essential for Placer County’s snowy foothills and mountain communities, especially after record snowfall this year. In support of these efforts, Placer County Water Agency is donating a 2004 Tucker Sno-Cat to the Tahoe City Public Utility District as part of PCWA’s surplus property policy.

TCPUD will transfer ownership of the snowcat to Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue, a local non-profit search and rescue organization. TNSAR will use the snowcat to conduct safe, fast backcountry rescues. The donated snowcat will also be available to TCPUD if backcountry transportation by TCPUD is needed.

This is not the first time PCWA donated its surplus property to TCPUD for wintertime operations. PCWA conveyed surplus snowcats to TCPUD, for public use by TNSAR, in 2003 and 2011.

“Today, we build on two decades of mutual support and wise stewardship of agency resources in donating this snowcat to Tahoe City Public Utility District,” said PCWA District 5 Director Joshua Alpine. “It will undoubtedly help our east slope neighbors access snowbound areas to perform critical and potentially life-saving work.”