Placer launches $1.5M grant program to support domestic violence, human trafficking nonprofits



AUBURN, Calif. — Placer County is making up to $1.5 million in funding available to area nonprofits working on the prevention or support of survivors of domestic violence or human trafficking.

The application window for the new 2024 Placer County Domestic Violence / Human Trafficking Prevention Nonprofit Assistance Grant Program will be open from Nov. 1 – 30.

Applicants must be California 501(c)3 nonprofits and directly serve residents of Placer County. Organizations based in Placer County or those that experienced impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic will receive preference.

“Domestic violence and human trafficking devastate lives and are serious concerns for our Board of Supervisors, law enforcement partners and the community,” said Board Chair and District 4 Supervisor Suzanne Jones. “We’re grateful for the tremendous work our community partners are doing to address these issues and are proud to be making this investment to support them.”

“Our location along I-80 exposes us to the harsh reality of human trafficking,” said Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo. “We routinely partner with our community-based organizations when we conduct human trafficking operations. Many victims we encounter are gripped by fear, feeling trapped by their abusers. However, with the support of our community-based organizations, we can break this cycle of abuse and empower these individuals to stand up and seek justice.”

“Our community-based nonprofits are critical to providing victim support in and out of the courtroom,” said Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire. “Every dollar invested in our most vulnerable women, children and community members who have experienced unimaginable violence is vital to a resilient future for our communities. Our nonprofits are at the center of this important work and I applaud Placer County for creating this domestic violence and human trafficking prevention grant program.”

Program managers will review applications in December and recommendations for awards are expected to be brought to the Board of Supervisors for consideration in January 2025.

Further details on the program and application requirements are available here .