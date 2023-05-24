Placer Protect to host Senior Resource Fair in Kings Beach

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — Placer Protect along with Placer County’s District Attorney and Health and Human Services offices will be hosting a North Lake Tahoe Senior Resource Fair on Thursday, May 25.

North Tahoe seniors have the opportunity to have coffee with District Attorney Morgan Gire and Supervisor Cindy Gustafson. They will also be able to learn about senior scams and fraud, free resources, senior safety, and information on public assistance programs.

The event will provide free lunch, tech clinics and medication take backs, as well as a raffle.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 25 at the North Tahoe Event Center.

For those who can’t attend in the person, the seminars will be live streamed at http://youtube.com/@placercomeetings .