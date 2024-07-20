Placer residents urged to verify internet offerings to help get improved broadband for their area

AUBURN, Calif. — Placer County residents are encouraged to verify whether their current level of broadband service has been accurately identified by the State of California.

As part of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, the California Public Utilities Commission has released a map indicating the “served” status of locations across California. The category designated by the CPUC will determine whether certain areas are eligible to receive BEAD funding for broadband expansion projects.

“Our community’s participation in the BEAD program can help shape the future of high-speed internet in Placer County – ensuring our community receives the resources it deserves,” said Placer County Assistant Chief Information Officer Dieter Wittenberg.

California residents have until Aug. 6 to contest the designation of their internet speed service if they determine it is incorrect.

The three designation categories include:

Unserved: Speeds slower than 25Mbps for downloads or 3Mbps for uploads

Speeds slower than 25Mbps for downloads or 3Mbps for uploads Underserved: Speeds of at least 25Mbps for downloads or 3Mbps for uploads and slower than 100Mbps for downloads or 20Mbps for uploads

Speeds of at least 25Mbps for downloads or 3Mbps for uploads and slower than 100Mbps for downloads or 20Mbps for uploads Served: Speeds of at least 100Mbps for downloads or 20Mbps for uploads

Internet speed verification steps:

Visit the California BEAD Consumer Challenge Page, here . Enter street address in the search bar.

Pink dot: The location has been identified as unserved and eligible for a BEAD-funded project, and a challenge will not need to be submitted.

The location has been identified as unserved and eligible for a BEAD-funded project, and a challenge will not need to be submitted. Blue dot: The location is considered underserved, potentially eligible for upgrades.

The location is considered underserved, potentially eligible for upgrades. Gray dot: The location is considered served and not eligible for the program.

Residents who determine that their location service status is incorrect and needs to be challenged should follow the steps on the BEAD Consumer Challenge page by Aug. 6.

To see broadband expansion projects currently underway in Placer County please visit http://placer.ca.gov/Broadband .

Contact the Placer County Information Technology Department, broadband team for additional assistance at broadbandsurvey@placer.ca.gov .