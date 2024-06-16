Placer Supervisor to host key partner agencies to discuss wildfire preparedness at North Lake Tahoe Town Hall

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — There’s no such thing as being too prepared for wildfire season. Placer County Supervisor Cindy Gustafson has organized a town hall for eastern Placer County residents to learn more about what public safety agencies are doing to protect the region and how they can do their part.

The event will be held in Kings Beach at the North Tahoe Event Center on Tuesday, June 25, starting at 6 p.m. It will also be broadcast online via Zoom and Facebook Live.

The public event will feature Placer County District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson, CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department Chief Brian Estes, Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo, Placer County Assistant Director of Emergency Services Dave Atkinson, Placer County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ty Conners, Truckee Fire Protection District Chief Kevin McKechnie, Northstar Community Services District Fire Chief Jason Gibeaut, North Tahoe Fire Chief Steve Leighton and Olympic Valley Fire Chief Brad Chisholm.

“Events like this are critical to convey how often our emergency services teams are training and what they are doing to keep us safe,” said Placer County Supervisor Cindy Gustafson. “But it’s equally important to give the public the necessary tools to ensure they are prepared in case an emergency happens to them. This is your chance as a member of the community to ask questions to our local emergency leadership and take home a little peace of mind about our responsiveness.”

The event is open to the public and no RSVP is required. Following introductions from the panelists, a joint presentation will be provided by CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the Placer County Office of Emergency Services. A Q&A session will be held afterwards, including questions from the audiences on Zoom and Facebook.

Placer County has also partnered with the Sierra Community House and the event will be translated into Spanish and provide accommodations for hearing-impaired individuals.

For more information about this event, visit our calendar by clicking here .