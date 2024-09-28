Placer supervisors adopt resolution supporting Prop 36

Placer County’s Board of Supervisors unanimously supports California’s Proposition 36 ballot measure, voting Tuesday to adopt an affirming resolution .

In 2014, California voters approved Proposition 47, which classified certain crimes as misdemeanors instead of felonies unless the defendant had prior convictions for murder, rape, certain sex offenses, or certain gun crimes. Proposition 47 also allowed resentencing for those currently serving a prison sentence for any of the offenses that the initiative reduced to misdemeanors.

Proposition 36 would amend the changes in law from Proposition 47 – including by increasing penalties for certain drug crimes, adding fentanyl to the list of drugs that would warrant a felony if found in the possession of someone with a loaded firearm, and increasing penalties for certain theft crimes.

“We’re grateful to be able to support this ballot measure as well as our sheriff and district attorney and their counterparts throughout the state,” said Board Chair and District 4 Supervisor Suzanne Jones. “It’s an effective, non-partisan way to put the teeth back into the penalties for these crimes.”

The board heard a presentation on the proposition at its Sept. 10 meeting, during which Placer public safety officials expressed strong support for the measure.

“Prop. 36 has been a top priority for most of the district attorneys around the state,” said Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire. “It is a modest, common-sense change that allows prosecutors and law enforcement to have more tools to address the exponential increases in retail theft, fentanyl poisonings and overdoses, and mass addiction leading to chronic homelessness. This measure will help restore accountability for repeat thieves and help get those battling addiction into treatment.”

“I want to thank the Board of Supervisors for taking a stand in support of Proposition 36,” said Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo. “This measure brings accountability and forces people into treatment. It will bring great benefits to public safety in the state of California.”