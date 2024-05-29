Placer Supervisors appoint new county executive officer

AUBURN, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted today to appoint Acting County Executive Officer Daniel Chatigny as the county’s next CEO and authorize a three-year employment agreement.

“I speak for the entire Board of Supervisors when I say we are confident we have selected the best leader to guide our organization into the future,” said Board Chair and District 4 Supervisor Suzanne Jones. “Daniel has proven himself well qualified to manage county business efficiently and professionally and has easily gained the respect of numerous county partners. We are fortunate to have such an excellent candidate in our midst.”

Chatigny began working for the County of Placer in 2019 as the finance and budget operations manager, earning a reputation for developing solid budget processes that ensured board and department priorities were clearly identified. Chatigny was also instrumental in implementing a series of responsible budget practices and is credited with helping the county reach a healthy 10% general reserve with a balanced budget in each of the past four budget cycles.

He was promoted to deputy CEO in April 2022 and assistant CEO in January 2024. In February, Chatigny was appointed acting CEO due to a leave of absence by then-CEO Jane Christenson, who retired May 4.

Chatigny is an accomplished administrative and fiscal manager with more than 25 years of professional experience, including program and human resource management, contract and compliance management and business analysis.

“It’s an exciting time for Placer County with all the work ahead of us. I am honored the board has selected me to lead this organization into the future,” said newly appointed County Executive Officer Daniel Chatigny. “I look forward to working with the board, the many exceptional employees of Placer County, and, of course, our external partners. I am blessed to be part of this organization and humbled by the confidence the board has placed in me.”

A longtime resident of the Sierra Foothills, Chatigny worked for the County of Nevada for more than 13 years as the chief fiscal administrative officer for its Community Development Agency before coming to Placer County. Chatigny holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in government from Sacramento State University and an Executive Master of Public Administration from Golden Gate University.