Placer Supervisors approve $1.2 million in grant funding to assist restaurants and bars

FROM A PRESS RELEASE:

AUBURN, Calif. — The Placer County Board of Supervisors today approved a $1.2 million grant program to assist restaurants and bars impacted by COVID-19 in the county.

Eligible restaurants and bars may soon begin applying for $1,000 in grant funding via the newly established Placer Shares: Eats & Drinks program.

“This pandemic has been devastating to our entire community, especially restaurants and bars,” said Placer County Board of Supervisors Chair Bonnie Gore. “The Eats & Drinks program is just one example of Placer’s commitment to help business sectors hardest hit by COVID-19.”

Grant applications will be accepted online beginning Aug. 21 at http://www.placer.ca.gov/eatsdrinks, and must be received by Sept. 30.

The Board of Supervisors voted to offer fee relief for restaurants and bars who had paid their annual county inspection fees but were ordered to close by the state due to COVID-19.

Placer Shares, Eats & Drinks grant funding is separate from the Placer Shares $8 million grant fund, which is dedicated to eligible small businesses and nonprofits in Placer County, available at http://www.placer.ca.gov/shares, from Aug. 25 through Sept. 7.

“Our hearts go out to all of the businesses impacted by COVID-19,” said District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson. “Our hope is that the Placer Shares programs bring a bit of relief to the small businesses and nonprofits in Placer County that we love so much.”

Eligible restaurants and bars may apply for both Eats & Drinks and Placer Shares programs.

Both grant programs are made possible by the Placer County Board of Supervisors, which directed the County Executive Office to set aside a share of the county’s $41.2 million from federal CARES Act funding to provide relief for COVID-19 impacts.

Source: County of Placer