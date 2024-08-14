Placer Supervisors expand access to defensible space funds for eastern county residents

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors today expanded eligibility for the Eastern Placer Defensible Space Fuels Reduction Program, making it easier for residents to access critical wildfire prevention funds.

The $175,000 grant, provided by the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, offers up to $5,000 per property owner to hire a contractor for defensible space work.

The program helps property owners comply with the county’s Hazardous Vegetation Ordinance and reduce wildfire risk.To qualify, residents in eastern Placer County must now meet income eligibility at or below the median income or be aged 65 or older, or be disabled.Previously, the program was limited to low-income residents who were also aged 65 or older or disabled.

“Expanding eligibility for this important program is crucial to protecting our communities from wildfire,” said Placer County District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson. “By making it easier for more residents to create defensible space, we’re taking a proactive step to increase safety and reduce the risk of property loss.”

To be eligible to apply, a resident must first complete a defensible space inspection and be considered out of compliance with the county’s Hazardous Vegetation Ordinance requirements.

If their property has already been inspected by a Placer County code compliance officer or an inspector from their local fire district, residents should contact Placer County code compliance officer Estelle Maxwell at 530-745-3062 or emaxwell@placer.ca.gov to receive an application.

Applications will not be publicly available and will only be provided through the defensible space inspection.

For more information or questions about the Defensible Space Fuels Reduction Program contact Placer County Office of Emergency Services staff services analyst Zachary Alesci at 530-886-3473 or fireready@placer.ca.gov .