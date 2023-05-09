Placer supervisors approve $4.9 million grant, matching funds for Auburn Library, apply for Kings Beach funding

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Auburn Library is a step closer to being upgraded with $9.8 million in improvements including: new heating and air conditioning units, public restroom renovations and the installation of an elevator among electrical and safety feature upgrades.

On Tuesday, the Placer County Board of Supervisors took action to accept a $4.9 million Building Forward Library Infrastructure Grant, which also required the approval of matching funds to reach the $9.8 million cost.

The board voted 3-2 in favor of authorizing matching funds of $4.9 million with the stipulation that up to $1 million of the county’s match be paid by the library’s reserve fund.

The Building Forward Library Infrastructure Grant program was created out of the Budget Act of 2021, which allocated $439 million in one-time funds to California libraries to address life-safety, critical maintenance and infrastructure needs of aging facilities.

The Auburn Library is celebrating its 50th anniversary of being part of the Placer County Library system this year.

“The Auburn Library building has served the County well for the past 50 years,” said Assistant Director of Library Services Sophie Bruno. “This reinvestment in the facility ensures that we will continue to provide quality library service for the next generation of Placer County Library customers.”

Placer County was eligible to apply for Building Forward Library funding for the Auburn and Kings Beach libraries and was awarded $4.9 million for Auburn.

In a separate action on Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors authorized staff to apply for Kings Beach funding.

Upgrades to the Auburn Library will include:

Electrical power and distribution center

Life safety fire sprinkler system

Telecommunications system

Heating ventilation air conditioning distribution system

Equipment room HVAC units

Accessible public restrooms

Elevator

Staff/delivery access

Ceiling, lighting and control systems

With the grant acceptance and funding approval, Placer County Facilities Management will come back to the Board of Supervisors to request approval for a consultant services agreement, approval of plans and specifications and authorization to bid out and award a construction contract for the work to be performed.