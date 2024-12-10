Placer Supes approve continuance on portions of Village at Palisades

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – During the Tuesday, Dec. 10 Placer County Supervisors meeting, the board was set to conduct a public hearing on portions of the Village at Palisades Specific Plan.

While most of the plan was approved during the board’s Nov. 19 meeting, several items still needed to be discussed. Those items include an exception to the State Minimum Fire Safe Regulations and a Vesting Large-Lot Tentative Subdivision Map to create 46 lots with no development rights on 93.3 acres of land within the Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan.

Following the board’s initial approval of the plan, the League to Save Lake Tahoe and Sierra Watch filed a lawsuit against the county and Alterra.

On Monday, Dec. 9, the county received a letter from Shute, Mihaly & Weinberger LLP, who are representing the plaintiff in the lawsuit, which raised procedural concerns regarding the agenda item.

“Additionally, a letter from the Olympic Valley Fire Department was received on Friday offering suggestions for potential items to be considered as part of the exceptions,” said Chris Pahula, Planning Director, Community Development Resource Agency.

“Due to the timing of both letters, staff with the applicant’s concurrence is requesting that the item be considered off calendar…” Pahula continued.

County staff confirmed during the meeting that the items will be heard before the end of the year.