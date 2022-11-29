Placer supes place lien on Tahoe City property to recover costs for bridge removal

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — After a portion of a private dilapidated bridge over the Truckee River fell on a rafter this summer in Tahoe City, the Placer County Board of Supervisors have taken steps to recover costs for having it removed.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, supervisors during a public hearing unanimously adopted a resolution to place a special assessment and lien on the private property to recover administrative costs to remove the bridge that officials say was beyond repair.

Supervisors approved levying a special assessment in the amount of $62,814.65 against the property located at 1615 River Road. The amount is about $20,000 less than what was originally proposed.

“I think the board was very fair for reducing costs,” said Board Chair Cindy Gustafson. “We tried to work with the property owner.”

On Oct. 25, supervisors conducted a public hearing regarding code compliance related to administrative costs totaling $82,160.07 that were associated with nuisance abatement of the bridge. At the hearing, supervisors considered a report on the itemized costs for the abatement and considered all objections and protests, including testimony from a representative of the property ownership who requested the Board consider a reduction in the itemized costs.

After considering testimony, the Board made a motion to reduce itemized soft costs associated with the abatement (costs related to staff time) and adopted a resolution confirming a total cost of $62,814.65. The Board also directed Community Development Resource Agency staff to send a demand to the property owners to pay the costs within five days.

The CDRA sent a demand letter to the property owners on Oct. 26 to settle the bill within five days and have yet to receive payment.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and North Tahoe Fire Protection District responded to the Aug. 21 rafting incident and determined that the bridge was in extremely poor condition which was verified by CDRA and department of public works after several inspections.

The section of the Truckee River, where the bridge is located, is known for summer rafting/floating and experiences high volumes of rafters and river-goers during summer months and peak holiday weekends.

The property owners were not present for Tuesday’s public hearing.

