Placer, Tahoe National Forest to host two community meetings to discuss the Lower Sawtooth Trailhead Improvements Project



TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Placer County and U.S. Forest Service – Tahoe National Forest will host a pair of community meetings next week to discuss the Lower Sawtooth Trailhead Improvements Project.

County staff will be available virtually Oct. 2 at noon to discuss the proposed project and see where improvements will take place for the existing Lower Sawtooth Trail trailhead, located at the entrance to U.S. Forest Service 06 Road off Thelin Drive in Truckee’s Sierra Meadows. Attendees can join the meeting via Zoom here .

Staff will also hold a walk-through with the community at the project site Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. County representatives and Tahoe National Forest staff will be in person to answer questions, share project information and discuss parking improvements.

“Our goal with these meetings is to give local residents and any interested visitors a chance to discuss this project, find out what’s happening and be able to see where these improvements will take place,” said Placer engineering technician Tim Boyer. “We’ve been working towards this for four years now to improve trail access and maintenance locally and we’re excited to see this project come to fruition.”

The Lower Sawtooth Trailhead Improvements Project is the first to move forward following the creation of the North Tahoe Recreation Access Plan . In 2020, Placer County obtained a California State Parks off-highway motor vehicle recreation grant to fund the creation of the plan, which was developed to respond to overcrowding, maintenance and public safety concerns and to improve the recreational experience for all users in the region.

“Placer County has been a leading partner in the outdoor recreation space for our community,” said Tahoe National Forest Truckee District Ranger Jonathan Cook-Fisher. “We value collaboration with our partners as we welcome a growing recreation economy in the Truckee region. We look forward to working together to sustainably improve and increase accessibility to our natural spaces.”

The project is in the design phase with construction anticipated to begin in May 2025. It’s funded by a North Tahoe Community Alliance grant in the amount of $250,000. Placer County is providing matching funds of $60,000.To learn more about this project and the North Tahoe Recreation Access Plan, click here .