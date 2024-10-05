Placer welcomes Paul Hellman as director of the Community Development Resource Agency

AUBURN, Calif. — Placer County has named Paul Hellman as director of the Community Development Resource Agency.

Hellman’s career spans over three decades in government service including his most recent job serving as director of resource management for the Shasta County Department of Resource Management. Prior to his role in Shasta County, Hellman served as planning manager for the City of Redding and spent a decade as a principal planner in the City of Bakersfield.

As Placer CDRA Director, Hellman is responsible for overseeing land use and development, as well as open space conservation, in the county’s unincorporated areas. County services such as building permits and inspections, compliance with county codes, environmental regulation and review of proposed land development and zoning changes all fall under his purview.

“Paul has an outstanding track record in the areas of land use, administration, planning, building and so much more,” said Placer County Executive Officer Daniel Chatigny. “We are extremely excited to welcome Paul on board to help us achieve Placer’s unique goals in all of these areas that have made our county a premiere destination to live, work and play.”

With a background in planning and a master’s degree in civil engineering, Hellman said he enjoys the intricacies of how a community development project comes together – from how projects are financed, the permitting processes, environmental review, infrastructure and construction.

Placer County, he said, offers a unique blend of rural and urban planning that is rare to find in unincorporated areas of California.

“Placer County is experiencing significant development activity and population growth at a time when many other California counties are experiencing flat to declining development activity and nominal population growth,” Hellman said. “Placer County’s growth is a clear indication of the positive attributes the county possesses; protecting such attributes while accommodating well-planned, sustainable growth is at the forefront of CDRA’s mission.”

Hellman replaces David Kwong, who is now assistant city manager for the City of Rancho Cordova. Outside of work, Hellman enjoys spending time with his wife, three grown children and attending live music events.