Placer Youth Commission seeks new members wanting to make a difference

AUBURN, Calif. – The Placer County Youth Commission is now accepting applications from local youth who wish to serve as one of 21 formally appointed members for the 2024-25 term.

PCYC is a group of motivated youth from all over Placer County who identify and advocate for issues important to and affecting Placer County youth. They are an advisory board to the Placer County Board of Supervisors, consisting of at least two youth representatives from each of the five supervisory districts. PCYC strives to appoint youth that represent diverse backgrounds, experiences and skill sets.

PCYC advises decision-makers on youth-related issues, serves as a community forum to discuss youth concerns and ideas, raises the profile of Placer County youth, initiates and maintains positive change in the community, encourages youth engagement and prepares youth to be active citizens. The PCYC experience has helped numerous youth attain opportunities, awards and scholarships.

Youth members facilitate bi-monthly meetings, set priorities, conduct research and create action plans. PCYC may sponsor special activities and host open forums or events, such as their annual 5K this coming April 27 . The commission also presents an annual report at the Board of Supervisors meeting in June.

Applicants must be Placer County residents between the ages of 14 (or ninth grade) and 18 (or twelfth grade) years. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30. Commissioner appointment is a competitive process consisting of both a written application and an interview.

To apply and learn more visit http://www.placeryouth.com .