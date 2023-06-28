Placer’s adopted budget for 2023-2024 funds increased public safety, health and human services for growing population

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – With an eye on its “getting growth right” initiative, the Placer County Board of Supervisors today adopted its fiscal year 2023-24 budget – increasing funding for community services to keep up with demand from a growing population.

The $1,276,837,090 budget is $55.6 million – or 4.6% – higher than in fiscal year 2022-23. The adopted budget will serve as the county’s operating budget for the new fiscal year beginning July 1.

The county’s “getting growth right” initiative is one of five policy priorities identified in this year’s budget, intended to ensure county services keep pace with continued growth in western Placer communities.

“This is a very large budget,” said District 1 Supervisor Bonnie Gore. “But the fact that we’re in a strong place, with reserves, is thanks to the strong fiscal decisions of previous Boards of Supervisors. We are really fortunate to be in this strong position.”

The budget funds increases in staffing to meet demand for services for the growing population of west Placer County, especially for land use development review and permitting, health and human services support and law enforcement.

These include five new deputies for the Sheriff’s Office and a new lieutenant position to oversee law enforcement activities of the reorganized county Office of Emergency Services , 12 new positions for the Community Development Resource Agency and 10 new positions each for Health and Human Services and Public Works. The growth in costs is balanced largely by increasing revenue from property and sales taxes as Placer’s real estate market and economy remain strong.

While the county expects continued economic growth through the budget year, it continues to maintain a general “rainy day” reserve of at least 10% of annual expenditures; holding $6 million more in reserve in 2023-2024 than its $63 million reserve target.

As it has since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Placer County continues to use federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and American Rescue Plan Act funds to support a response to the pandemic and also address infrastructure, broadband and affordable housing needs. CARES Act funding is allocated in the 2023-2024 budget to help pay for new and replacement buses as well as infrastructure upgrades for Placer County Transit, Placer Commuter Express and Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transportation. ARPA funds would support continuing investments in broadband infrastructure for underserved areas in Placer County.

The county will also further invest in backbone infrastructure for the growing Placer County Government Center campus. Costs for building new county facilities decreased by approximately $30 million in this year’s budget as major projects such as the Health and Human Services Center, jail facilities and new Clerk-Recorder-Election Office building move closer to completion.

Source: Placer County