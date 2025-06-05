Placer’s new cancer prevention program sounds alarm on melanoma as summer arrives

AUBURN, Calif. – With Placer County now ranking among the top five counties in California for melanoma rates, local public health officials are launching a new cancer prevention effort aimed at reducing risk—especially as summer heats up.

The new Cancer Prevention Program, led by the county’s Public Health division, is Placer’s latest tool to address key community health concerns identified in the most recent Community Health Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan . The program will begin by focusing on one of the most common—and preventable—types of cancer: skin cancer.

Melanoma is the most dangerous form of skin cancer, making up just 5% of skin cancer cases but causing 71% of related deaths. And Placer County’s unique geography, sunny climate and outdoor lifestyles place residents at higher risk.

Ranked as the third best county for outdoor activities in California and averaging 269 sunny days each year, the region draws residents and visitors to year-round recreational activities like biking, hiking, swimming, water rafting, and skiing. However, this consistent sun exposure means residents often face ultraviolet (UV) radiation, a leading cause of skin cancer.

“It’s easy to overlook the importance of sun safety practices, especially when all you want to do is dive into that lake or bike down that mountain,” said Ashley Pen, the program’s coordinator. “But just like brushing your teeth to prevent cavities, making sunscreen a part of your daily routine can help reduce the risk of skin cancer, along with its mental, physical and financial tolls in the long run.”

The program’s first phase zeroes in on preventative education and community engagement around UV exposure as well as promoting related policies.For example, the program plans to conduct educational presentations regarding skin cancer risk and preventable practices, attend community events, as well as annually promote a sun safety awareness campaign.

In addition to education on skin safety, the new program’s website also provides information and resources on other common cancers in the region.