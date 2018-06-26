Planned power outage in Kings Beach, Tahoma areas

There is a planned outage on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Kings Beach area along Dolly Varden. Crew will be making system improvements by replacing wire and a transformer. The small number of customers affected has been notified.

There is also a planned outage on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Tahoma area along McKinney Creek. Crew will be making system improvements by replacing a pole and transformer. The small number of customers affected has been notified.

Source: Kathy Carter, Liberty Utilities Contractor