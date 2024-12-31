Planned transmission outage impacting Donner Lake and Tahoe Donner customers
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee Donner Public Utility District has been notified by NV Energy that they will be executing a planned transmission outage within the next hour, which will affect all customers in the Donner Lake and Tahoe Donner areas. The outage is part of necessary maintenance and is expected to be of short duration.
At this time, Truckee Donner Public Utility District does not anticipate any prolonged disruption, but they will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as more information becomes available.
