Planning Commission to hear about Boca Quarry project

The Nevada County Planning Commission will hear discussion on the Boca Quarry expansion project at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

Commissioners are expected to vote Thursday on the project. If passed, it would advance to a vote of the Board of Supervisors for final approval.

The project would expand the Boca Quarry site another 118 acres, increasing the maximum annual extraction from 100,000 tons to 1 million tons of aggregate.

The site, located off West Hinton Road north of Interstate 80, currently mines from one 40-acre area, the East Pit, where the processing plant is located. The project plans to open up the 118-acre West Pit for mining with an extraction limit of 17 million tons over 30 years.

The Planning Commission reviewed the project at its July 5 meeting and released a Final Environmental Impact Report earlier this month.

Teichert, the company behind the operation, first took over the site in 2005. The expansion project has been in the works since 2010, when the company first submitted an application to the county to begin mining from the West Pit.

In 2011, an initial environmental study was approved but later appealed due to concerns regarding aesthetics, air quality, greenhouse gases, water supply, traffic and circulation.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union. She can be reached at hjones@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2652.