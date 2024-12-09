Plans for TERC’s Underwater Lake Tahoe Exhibit room are still uncertain

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – For two years, the walls of the Tahoe Environmental Research Center’s (TERC) longue has been graced with a colorful mural displaying the wildlife, seasons, and activities of Lake Tahoe. But since the sublease between the University of California, Davis, and the University of Nevada, Reno wasn’t renewed for the room, UNR will decide what the fate of the lounge—and its mural—will be.

In 2018, when TERC was still part of Sierra Nevada University, plans were made to create an exhibit that would deepen the understanding of Lake Tahoe’s aquatic ecosystem. TERC Director of Education and Outreach Heather Segale worked to secure grants from Parasol Community Foundation, Rotary Club of Incline Village, Tahoe Maritime Foundation, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, and a national organization called the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences.

These funds would go to produce the mural and the interactive augmented reality components designed alongside it. Segale chose Susie Alexander, a local artist who had painted murals at locations like the Sierra Boat Company, Kings Beach, Blue Agave, and a Donner Party Museum. “Heather Segale was very instrumental in making this mural happen,” said Alexander.

Over the course of three weeks in 2022, Alexander enlisted the help of AmeriCorps members at the TERC, interns, and even Segale herself to paint the mural. “It was such a co-creation and very collaborative,” said Alexander. She worked with scientists and divers stationed at the TERC in order to produce scientifically accurate depictions of their work and their subjects.

A panoramic shot of the mural painting process at the TERC. Provided / Heather Segale

Segale recalls the process as particularly fun—she remembered that she painted the base layer for some of the rocks. “They looked like gray and brown blobs when I did it, but Susie really made it look three-dimensional and real.”

Many at the TERC seemed to be under the impression that the mural would be painted over. But according to an email statement by Scott Walquist, UNR’s Director of Communications, “The University has not made a decision regarding the exhibit and has no immediate plans to alter or cover the painting.”

But the farewell party on December 13 will still go on as planned. “Our whole team is disappointed about the new direction the underwater lounge is going in,” said Segale. “UNR has indicated their decision to take the space in a different direction.”

Alexander said, “It was an honor to work on the mural… my joy is in expressing a vision and creating art together with others, in a public space. It’s not the first time someone might wallpaper over my work… but it was a pleasure to get an appreciation for what the TERC does.”

Walquist’s statement from UNR continued, “Leadership at the University of Nevada at Lake Tahoe is committed to continuing this specific space’s legacy of community education and engagement.”

He indicated that faculty from the art, art history, design, and science departments are actively being involved with plans to enhance the space and develop programs. There may also be a gallery space displaying photography and multimedia regarding the history of Lake Tahoe and UNR is in the early stages of securing design and technology elements for these purposes.

“We look forward to working with UC Davis in a successful transfer of the space so the community may still have this hub to have meaningful discussions, spend time together, and learn more about Lake Tahoe,” said Walquist.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.