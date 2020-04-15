PODCAST – Studio U: Brian Hamilton talks with Dr. Brian Evans of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Sierra Sun Editor Brian Hamilton catches up with Dr. Brian Evans, CEO/president of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital about the coronavirus, the hospital and the support shown for Nevada County’s health-care workers.
STUDIO U: Grass Valley Mayor Lisa Swarthout talks about small business struggles, during the coronavirus pandemic — and the PG&E Public Safety Power Shut-offs — as well as the impact on local government, how the City Council will handle public commentary and some of her own recommendations for binge-worthy watching.
STUDIO U: The Union/Sierra Sun Publisher Don Rogers talks about changes in the The Union newspaper, and the industry itself, amid the coronavirus crisis and beyond.
STUDIO U: Nevada County Behavioral Health Director Phebe Bell, talks about how to take care of ourselves and each other from a mental health standpoint during the stay-at-home order to flatten the curve of COVID-19.
