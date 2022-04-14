Podcast: Tahoe TAP with Mayor Devin Middlebrook
Produced by: Mike Peron & Rob Galloway
The Tahoe T.A.P. podcast is your comprehensive source of Things to do, Adventures to take, and People around the Lake.
In addition to local headlines, Earth Week happenings and top Easter brunch options; our special guest this week is the Mayor of South Lake Tahoe, Devin Middlebrook!
Devin is a native of South Lake Tahoe, the youngest Mayor in SLT history, a senior planner at the TRPA and an active community pillar. He is sure to bring a solid mix of progressive thought and local precedent to every conversation.
Enjoy!
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Podcast: Tahoe TAP with Mayor Devin Middlebrook
The Tahoe T.A.P. podcast is your comprehensive source of Things to do, Adventures to take, and People around the Lake.