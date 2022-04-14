Podcast: Tahoe TAP with Mayor Devin Middlebrook

The Tahoe T.A.P. podcast is your comprehensive source of Things to do, Adventures to take, and People around the Lake.

In addition to local headlines, Earth Week happenings and top Easter brunch options; our special guest this week is the Mayor of South Lake Tahoe, Devin Middlebrook!

Devin is a native of South Lake Tahoe, the youngest Mayor in SLT history, a senior planner at the TRPA and an active community pillar. He is sure to bring a solid mix of progressive thought and local precedent to every conversation.

Enjoy!