Police department adopts new patrol pup

The Truckee Police Department has introduced a new member of its command staff, Captain Mugshot. Originally named Billy Bob, this sweet 8-month-old English bulldog was found in Kern County where he was picked up as a stray and placed with a local rescue group. That local rescue group reached out to the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe where he, along with several other dogs, were quickly transferred to the Truckee shelter.

Billy Bob went into foster through the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe’s foster program and it didn’t take long to recognize that this dog was something very special. Not only did all of the staff at the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe see the uniqueness of this dog, but so did their partners at the Truckee Police Department. That’s why it didn’t take long for the department to decide it was time to bring a dog back onto the force.

Captain Mugshot was officially adopted by Truckee P.D. on May 6 and will soon be assuming the role of Community Outreach Canine. He will be working hard to provide outreach and education throughout the community on behalf of the police department.

“We are so excited to have this special canine working alongside our Truckee P.D. officers,” said Truckee P.D., support services manager, Deverie Acuff. “Community outreach is an important part of what we do and we’re excited for the community to meet the newest member of the team.”

Like any officer, Capitan Mugshot (nicknamed “Mugz”) will be completing his training and once that is done, he’ll be out and about ready for duty and most importantly, ready to meet his community. This lucky pup will be living with Lt. Lisa Madden of the Truckee P.D.

Source: Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe