Police say more victims accuse South Lake Tahoe day care owner of sexual assault

Since arresting a South Lake Tahoe man for alleged sexual assault of a child at a local day care center, police say more victims have stepped forward with similar stories.

Police arrested David Rodriguez-Flores, who is one of the owners of the Pequenos Rascals Learning Center at 3336 Sandy Way, on June 20 after receiving information on June 15 of an on-going possible child sexual assault.

“Multiple victims came forward and reported a pattern of abuse dating back at least two years,” police said in a press release.

Since his arrest, two additional victims who attended Pequenos Rascals have come forward and police have interviewed other concerned parents, according to Lt. Shannon Laney. Police are not releasing the exact number of victims.

All of the alleged crimes are said to have happened at the day care center, where Laney said Rodriguez-Flores was involved in the day-to-day operations.

The South Lake Tahoe Police department is requesting anyone who has concerns that their child may be a victim to call 530-542-6100.

The California Department of Social Services’ Community Care Licensing Division has issued a suspension order for the day care center pending the final outcome of the appeal process and legal action, according to police.

No other individuals are being investigated in relation to the allegations.

“All victims said they were isolated when it occurred and it was just him …” Laney said.

Rodriguez-Flores remains in custody on two charges of committing a lewd or lascivious act on a child under the age of 14 by use of force, violence, duress, menace, or fear; and one charge of committing a lewd or lascivious act on a child under the age of 14. Total bail amount for the three charges is $4.1 million, according to El Dorado County jail records.