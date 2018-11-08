Police: Undercover operation breaks up Lake Tahoe drug ring

STATELINE, Nev. — A dozen people are facing felony charges for drug trafficking after the completion of a nine-month investigation conducted by Douglas County and South Lake Tahoe.

On Tuesday, Nov. 6, it was announced that undercover agents infiltrated a Lake Tahoe drug sales ring that had been extending its efforts by supplying Carson Valley drug dealers.

During the investigation, the Douglas County Street Enforcement Team and South Lake Tahoe police arrested eight people on sales and trafficking charges.

Warrants have been issued for four more, who have been charged in connection with the investigation.

Douglas County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ron Elges reported approximately 92 grams of heroin, 158 grams of methamphetamine, 7 grams of cocaine, 42 tabs of LSD and $1,000 in counterfeit money, with a total street value of over $20,000, had been seized.

Facing charges in connection with the case are:

Kevin Joseph Bonovich, 35, of Glenbrook, who was arrested on Sept. 3 and charged with four counts of sales of a controlled substance.

Joshua Labryant Edwards, 33, of Gardnerville, who was arrested on March 14 and charged with one count of trafficking of a controlled substance, two counts of sales of a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime. Edwards was subsequently sentenced to prison for this charge. Edwards (who is in Nevada State Prison) will be returning to Douglas County for another case related to this investigation. Edwards has been charged with two counts of sales of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and one count of theft.

Adam James Guenther, 28, of Medford, Oregon, who was arrested in Jackson County, Oregon in September. Guenther was held in Oregon for local charges until Oct. 3 when he was extradited back to Douglas County where he is charged with two counts of trafficking of a controlled substance and three counts of sales of a controlled substance. During the investigation Guenther was living in Gardnerville, but fled to Oregon in an attempt to avoid arrest.

Riyantyler Anthony Hudson, 31, of South Lake Tahoe, who was arrested on Aug. 4 for two counts of trafficking of a controlled substance.

Lance James Logan, 31, of South Lake Tahoe, who was arrested in South Lake Tahoe on Oct. 20 and charged with trafficking of a controlled substance.

Shantell Mae Marullo, 41 of South Lake Tahoe, who was arrested on Oct. 11 and charged with two counts of trafficking of a controlled substance, seven counts of sales of a controlled substance and five counts of conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act.

Christopher Servanno Mendonca, 23, of South Lake Tahoe, who is currently in custody in the El Dorado County Jail awaiting extradition to Douglas County where he is charged with two counts of sales of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shawn Gary Stenzel, 28, of South Lake Tahoe, who was arrested on Oct. 11 and charged with one count of trafficking of a controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act.