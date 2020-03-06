Back to the board: Gustafson takes Placer County District 5 seat

Cindy Gustafson, who was originally appointed to the Placer County Board of Supervisors in April 2019, easily won the right to return to her supervisor seat this week.

Facing voters for the first time, Gustafson racked up 73% of the vote to win the right to represent District 5, which stretches from the east at Kings Beach, south to Tahoma and west to the foothills of Auburn.

Gustafson thanked her campaign staff and supporters for the convincing win.

“I think it reflects on my whole team and how much effort we all put in to serving our community,” said Gustafson. “My team was great and we all worked really hard to get here.”

“She’s been nothing but a class act since her appointment last year.”Chris Kershner, on District 5 opponent Cindy Gustafson

Gustafson was appointed to fill Jennifer Montgomery’s vacant District 5 seat on the Placer County Board of Supervisors, after Montgomery announced that she would accept an appointment by Gov. Gavin Newsom as director of the state’s Forest Management Task Force.

Gustafson has been a Tahoe area resident for 37 years and previously served as the chief executive officer of the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association for two years. Before her position at the resort association, she worked as general manager for the Tahoe City Public Utility District and was awarded General Manager of the Year by the California Special District Association in 2016.

Gustafson said she attributes her success to the work of her team as well as endorsements from local leaders.

“So many leaders in the foothill community stepped up and endorsed me and that makes a big difference to voters,” she said.

Chris Kershner, an Auburn business owner, lost to Gustafson with 26% of the votes.

“I want to offer my sincerest thank you to every voter who has put their faith in me and to Mrs. Gustafson for running a clean race from start to finish,” said Kershner. “She’s been nothing but a class act since her appointment last year.”

