Truckee Town Council to appoint candidate to Goodwin’s seat

Truckee Town Council members have chosen to appoint a candidate to fill Vice Mayor Morgan Goodwin’s council seat, who announced he will be leaving the council in August to move to Los Angeles in the fall.

“I think the appointment pathway is the right pathway,” said Mayor David Tirman.

The appointed council member will serve until the November 2020 election. The seat will then be up for grabs in that election and the winning candidate would serve until the November 2022 election. With three seats open in the 2020 election, candidates will have to specify if they are running for the four-year term seats or the two-year term seat.

Town staff is working on an application for potential candidates. Applications will be reviewed by a committee of council members David Polivy and Jessica Abrams and town staff. Candidates who make it past the initial review process will then go before council for questioning at a public meeting.

According to Kim Szczurek, administrative services director for the Town of Truckee, they hope to fill the seat by the end of August or the beginning of September.

Goodwin was first elected to the Truckee Town Council in 2014, serving once as vice mayor and once as mayor during his first term. He is the current chair of the Truckee Roundhouse makerspace and is an investor and future resident of the Truckee Cohousing Project. Despite heavy involvement in the community he said he had spent the last six months deliberating over his future career plans and felt like he did not have all the options he wanted in front of him.

“It’s going to be a significant loss to the council,” said Council Member Anna Klovstad. “Not only is he our current longest serving member, but he’s also been really instrumental, he’s a critical thinker and collaborator and really respected community organizer.”

A second option to fill the seat would have been to hold a special election in March, on the date of California’s presidential primary election. The winning candidate would serve until the end of Goodwin’s term in November 2022.

“I don’t think we can afford to wait until March and hold a special election,” said Tirman.

Council also could have chosen to appoint the candidate who received the most votes in the last election without being elected. That option would give the seat to Chelsea Walterscheid, who was 30 votes shy of a seat behind Council Member David Polivy.

“I think we all felt there was a comfort with going to somebody that was so close in the election,” said Council Member Anna Klovstad.

However, Walterscheid has stated publicly that she will not be seeking an appointment for the seat. “After the election I moved on with other engagements, projects, and commitments,” said Walterscheid in a statement. “Taking on Town Council at this time would mean saying no to my current obligations, both communal and familial. As a person who takes commitment very seriously, I can not accept a job that I can not complete with full attention, care, and thought.”

