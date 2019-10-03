Eastern Placer County advisory councils looking to fill open seats

Placer Count’s municipal advisory councils for Donner Summit, North Tahoe, Squaw Valley, Meadow Vista and Weimer-Applegate-Colfax each have an open seat to fill and interested citizens are encouraged to apply.

Vacancies will be nominated for appointment by District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson and approved by the Board of Supervisors as a whole.

Municipal advisory councils are comprised of volunteers who serve as a voice for their communities and provide their elected county supervisor with input on policies, projects and issues affecting their neighbors.

Municipal advisory councils also make formal recommendations to the Placer County Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors on certain land use projects and may provide comments on other county projects such as infrastructure projects and grant applications.

To apply for any of the vacant seats residents should submit a completed application to the Clerk of the Board, located at 175 Fulweiler Avenue in Auburn, 95603.

In order to be considered for a seat on a municipal advisory council, applicants must reside, own real property or a business, or manage and operate a business within its boundaries.