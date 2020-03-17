Final Nevada County vote tally expected Friday

Learn more Elections office email: elections.mail@co.nevada.ca.us Fax number: 530-265-9829 Drop off: Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City

Nevada County voters who need to correct any issues with the signature on their ballot have until 5 p.m. today.

The deadline comes after the election office’s most recent vote tally, bringing the number of uncounted ballots to 1,100. The final tally and certification of Nevada County votes are expected today.

As of Tuesday, the county had a turnout of 66.02%. That number will rise as the final ballots are counted.

To ensure everyone’s ballot is counted, elections officials are giving voters until 5 p.m. today to contact them and correct any issues with their signature.

Voters sign the envelops of their mail-in-ballots before returning them. A signature that doesn’t match elections office records can cause problems.

“We’ve giving voters whose signatures did not match a chance to cure,” said Natalie Adona, assistant clerk-record/registrar of voters, in an email. “Their deadline to hand us the appropriate paperwork is (today.) People looking to cure their signatures can email us (our staff have been contacting people who’ve yet to return the form), fax, or drop off the form in the drop box in the Rood Center parking lot. We also will allow people to drop off the form in person, as long as they do so by the deadline.”

The apparent winners in local races continued to cement their places with the recent update.

Nevada County Supervisor Heidi Hall now has 5,435 votes, or 53.9%. If she maintains over 50% of the vote, she’ll avoid a November runoff for the District 1 seat on the Board of Supervisors. Michael Taylor has 2,369 votes, or 23.49%. Deborah Wilder has 2,280 votes, or 22.61%.

Placer County, which will have its final official tally reported to the Secretary of State’s Office by April 1, also plans to have an update with results today.

As of Thursday, District 5 incumbent Cindy Gustafson holds 74.3% of the vote in her race against challenger Christopher Kershner for a seat on the Board of Supervisors.

In the race for the 1st District State Senate seat, incumbent Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) has 58% of the vote and looks to advance to the general election against Pamela Swartz (D-Nevada City), who has 35.9% of the vote.

For State Assembly, Megan Dahle (R-Bieber) holds 51.2% of the vote in the race for her 1st District seat against Elizabeth Betancourt (D-Anderson) , who has 39.3%. The two will also advance to November.

U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Elk Grove) holds 51.1% of the vote, advancing to the general election to face Brynne Kennedy (D-Roseville), who has 39.6% of the vote.

