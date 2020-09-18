Four candidates vie for three seats on NTPUD board

On Nov. 3, four candidates will vie for a trio of seats on the North Tahoe Public Utility District Board of Directors.

Current board president Sarah Coolidge is running for reelection along with two other current board members, Phil Thompson and Tim Ferrell, while Danielle Hughes is seeking a place on the board for the first time.

Three of the candidates engaged in a forum last week, offering their views on the future of the district.

A longtime North Tahoe resident, Thompson is seeking his third term on the board and opened the forum by speaking on the importance of fiscal responsibility.

“It’s our job on the board of directors … to figure out how to spend our money wisely, and I use a common-sense approach of experiences I have as a general building contractor and general engineering contractor,” said Thompson, who has more than 40 years experience as a contractor.

Coolidge, the current board president, was first elected in 2016, and talked on some of the accomplishments the district has made during the past four years.

“We’ve accomplished a lot in the last four years and there is still a lot to do,” said Coolidge, who, according to her campaign website, has been a part of establishing numerous community partnerships, along with other partnerships with Truckee Tahoe Airport District to fund multi-use trail improvements at North Tahoe Regional Park. “The NTPUD has been through some big changes and I’ve been honored to serve during that time, however, much of this is foundational work that requires consistently to see it come to full fruition for the district and all of its members.”

Hughes is the lone candidate not running for reelection, and brings experience as a previous board member for the Tahoe Resource Conservation District and Sugar Pine Foundation. She also previously worked on water quality, restoration, recreation, technology, and transportation projects in the Tahoe Basin during the past 15 years.

“My experience serving as a director, working for a board of directors, and my professional experience in water quality, resource protection, land use, transportation, and recreation will assist the district in bringing creative solutions forward into executable actions,” said Hughes.

Current board member, Ferrell, wasn’t at Thursday’s candidate forum.

The North Tahoe Public Utility District is responsible for water quality and sewer systems while also providing recreational facilities like those at North Tahoe Regional Park, North Tahoe Event Center, and Tahoe Vista Recreational Area. For more information, visit http://www.ntpud.org.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.