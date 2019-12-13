Hardy Bullock unopposed for Nevada County Board of Supervisors seat

Hardy Bullock will be unopposed on the March primary ballot to win a seat on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, as the deadline for candidates filing passed Wednesday.

Bullock, a resident of eastern Nevada County for 28 years, currently serves on the county’s Planning Commission and as the director of aviation and community services for the Tahoe Truckee Airport.

Bullock seeks the District 5 seat on the Board of Supervisors, the seat currently held by two-term Supervisor and board chairman Richard Anderson, who has announced he will not seek re-election — which extended the filing deadline to this week.

“I believe I am uniquely qualified, having lived in both western and eastern Nevada County,” Bullock said in announcing his candidacy in downtown Truckee in September. “I understand our county is diverse and dynamic and creative, changing all the time.”

Bullock has said major issues he plans to focus on include the environment, wildfire preparedness, housing, homelessness and mental health.

Bullock said he began to consider the supervisor position about a year ago. He said he spoke extensively with Anderson, who currently holds the seat and has chosen not to seek a third term, along with other community leaders about the position.

Anderson also announced his endorsement of Bullock, whom he appointed to the county Planning Commission in 2018.

In District 1, incumbent Heidi Hall, Michael Taylor and Deborah Wilder are running for the District 1 seat on the Board of Supervisors. If no candidate achieves at least 50% of the vote, plus one vote, the top two vote-getters will face off in November.

District 2 incumbent Ed Scofield has no opposition for his seat. He’s seeking a fourth term on the Board of Supervisors.

Also in Nevada County, Superior Court Judges Linda Sloven and Robert Tice-Raskin face no opposition for their respective seats.

In Placer County, Board of Supervisors District 5 incumbent Cindy Gustafson has filed to run for the seat she was appointed to in April.

According to the Placer County Elections Office, Christopher Mitchell Kershner of Auburn has filed to also run for the seat.

A slate of state and federal lawmakers, whose districts include Nevada County, will face opponents in March. Among those races will be the campaign for Republican incumbent Tom McClintock’s California’s 4th congressional district seat.

According to the California Secretary of State’s office, a certified candidate list will be released by Dec. 26. In addition to McClintock, Republican Julianne Benzel, Democrat Brynne Kennedy, Independent Robert Lawton and Republican Jacob Thomas have all announced their intention to run for the 4th District seat.