Less than two weeks until special election for state Senate District 1 seat

Nevada County elections officials had received 6,900 ballots — representing about 10% of registered voters — as of May 20 for the special June 4 state Senate District 1 race.

Republican Assemblymen Brian Dahle, 53, and Kevin Kiley, 34, are battling to take the former seat of Ted Gaines, who left after winning a spot on the state Board of Equalization. The special election is occurring in the 11 counties that comprise the 1st state Senate district, including Nevada County.

Nevada County is a vote-by-mail county, meaning all registered county voters should receive a ballot in the mail. Voters can return their completed ballot by mail, by dropping it at one of a handful of designated locations or by voting in person at a vote center.

Nevada County had 24,830 registered Democrats as of Monday and 22,173 Republicans. The third largest group was no party preference/decline to state with 16,843, reports state. The county had 67,850 registered voters as of Monday.

Six candidates originally vied for the seat, though Democrat Steve Baird — who ran in 2016 as a Republican for the seat — said he dropped out of the race. His name still appeared on the ballot.

Dahle and Kiley garnered the most votes, respectively, but failed to get the 50 percent plus one vote necessary to win the March 26 primary outright. That led to the June 4 runoff.

Nevada County residents can vote at the Nevada County elections office, Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Suite 210, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. It’s open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 4.

Truckee’s vote center — Truckee Town Hall, board chambers, 10183 Truckee Airport Road — opens Saturday. It’s open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day until June 4, when it’s open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters also can drop-off their ballots at Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, open 24 hours daily, or Save Mart, 11399 Deerfield Drive, open 6 a.m. to midnight daily. All drop-off sites close at 8 p.m. June 4.

Alan Riquelmy is a staff writer at The Union, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun. Email him at ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.