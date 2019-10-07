Most California Assembly District 1 special election ballots mailed out Monday

Most Nevada County residents hoping to cast their votes for the Nov. 5 California State Assembly District 1 special election race can expect to receive their ballots by the end of the week, according to the county Elections office.

“Voters who have newly registered or have changed their address recently can expect their ballot in a supplemental mailing later this month,” Kristian Hamilton, from the Nevada County Elections Office, said in an email.

As of Friday afternoon, Nevada County had 67,947 registered voters and just under 67,800 ballots were scheduled to be dropped off Monday. Nevada County has 25,008 registered Democrats, 22,094 registered Republicans and 16,266 registered voters who either had no party preference or declined to state.

The run-off election between Repulican Megan Dahle and Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt will be the only race on the ballot after the two advanced from a five-candidate field in the August special election.

The two candidates will attend a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County, Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rood Administrative Center.

Both candidates encourage voters to head to the polls, regardless of who they vote for.

“Voting is not only a right it’s a responsibility of being engaged in our civil society and the most basic way that we take part in our democracy,” Betancourt said.

Residents can register to vote in the special general election until Oct. 21, and already registered voters can apply for a vote-by mail ballot until Oct. 29.

“Get your ballots in early,” Dahle said. “With ballots dropping soon, be sure to mail in your ballot before Nov. 5.”

