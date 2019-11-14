Nevada City Mayor to face possible sanction, removal

NEVADA CITY — Nevada City Mayor Reinette Senum will face possible sanction or removal during the next council meeting, Dec. 10, after the council approved discussion of possible censure.

Council member Erin Minett said she is concerned, and received similar complaints from constituents, about the mayor “not clarifying that the opinion she expressed regarding multiple city matters are her own and that she was not speaking on behalf of the city or the City Council.” Minett said throughout the past month the mayor made statements on issues, including the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs and fire safety efforts, that do not reflect the will of the council.

“In addition I have observed and received complaints from others that in her goal to oppose 5G she has actively solicited opposition to the wireless facility ordinance adopted by the council,” Minett said.

Senum denied any wrongdoing and said the motion was not motivated by misleading media statements but was made in retaliation for her activism on the 5G issue.

“Mayors do give interviews all the time, you do know that,” Senum said. “They’re trying to take me down and I feel sorry for them.”

