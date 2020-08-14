Nine candidates file for seats on Truckee Town Council

After the filing deadline extended automatically for several races, giving more time for candidates to enter, a handful of contenders for the Grass Valley City and Truckee Town councils have now entered the race.

In Truckee, no incumbents filed for reelection on the council, leaving newcomers Dow Costa, Marcy Dolan, Jack Forbes, Frank Gernhard, Courtney Henderson, Lindsay Romack and Nicholas Sielehan to vie for two open seats.

Carla Embertson and Jan Zabriskie are candidates for the third, two-year seat on Truckee’s council.

In Grass Valley Councilwoman Jan Arbuckle will join Bob Branstrom, Steven Conrad, Tom Ivy and Edward Peevey in vying for three open seats on the council. The deadline to file for candidacy last Friday was extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday after Grass Valley Mayor Lisa Swarthout and councilman Howard Levine did not file for reelection.

In Nevada City, Amy Cobden, Catalina Llanos, and Gary Peterson will be on the ballot to fill the seat left open by Reinette Senum’s resignation last month.

CANDIDATE LIST

Truckee Tahoe Airport District: Incumbents Teresa O’Dette and Rick Stephens will face challengers Ken Aronson, David Diamond and Leigh Golden for the three open seats.

Tahoe Forest Hospital District: Incumbents Art King, Michael C. McGary and Alyce Wong are unopposed.

Donner Summit Public Utility District: Incumbents Robert Sherwood and Cathy Preis are unopposed.

Truckee Donner Public Utility District: Incumbents Joseph Aguera, Jeff Bender and Bob Ellis will face challengers Kimberly Harris and Cathy Stewart for three open seats.

Truckee Sanitary District: Incumbents Dennis Anderson and Brian Kent Smart are unopposed for reelection.

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District: Incumbents Kirsten Livak (TA2) and Cris Hennessey (TA3) are running unopposed.

Truckee Fire Protection District: Incumbents Erin Prado and Gerald W. Herrick are unopposed for reelection.

Truckee Donner Park and Recreation District: Incumbents Jason Hansford and Mark Tanner will face challenger Lori Marquette for two open seats.

North Tahoe Fire Protection District: Incumbents Michael Baffone (TA 1), Dennis Correa (TA 3) are unopposed for reelection.

North Tahoe Public Utility District: Incumbents Sarah Coolidge, Phil Thompson and Tim Ferrell will face challenger Danielle Hughes for three seats.

Northstar Community Services District: Incumbents Warren “Chip” Brown and MichaeI Witherspoon have filed for seats.

Tahoe City Public Utility District: Incumbents Judy Friedman and Dan Wilkins and newcomer Elleyne “Ellie” Beals are unopposed for three seats.

Nevada County Board of Education: Louise B. Johnson – TA1; Susan E. Clarabut – TA1; Peggy A Delgado Fava – TA1; J. Timothy May – TA2; Ashley Neumann — TA2; Grace Hudek – TA3. Clarabut. Johnson and Neumann are incumbents.

Sierra Lakes County Water District: Incumbents Karen Heald and Richard Simpson, and newcomer John Harvey have filed for seats.

Placer County Board of Education: Rene Aguilera – TA1; Susan Goto – TA1; James Shelby – TA1; Kelli Gnile – TA2; David Patterson – TA3; Lynn Oliver – TA4. Shelby is the only challenger for Trustee Area 1, with incumbents Gnile, Oliver, Patterson, and Soto all filing for reelection.

Sierra Joint Community College District: All incumbents — Scott Tim Leslie, TA3; Carol Garcia, TA4; Bob Sinclair, TA7 — are unopposed for reelection.

John Orona is a staff writer for The Union, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun based in Grass Valley. Contact him at jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.