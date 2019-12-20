Placer County Voters may need to re-register their political party preference

Voters in Placer County may need to re-register their preferred party status ahead of the March 3 Presidential Primary Election.

According to Placer County Registrar of Voters Ryan Ronco, voter’s political party preference may have inadvertently changed to “No Party Preference” as a result of automatic voter registration through the Department of Motor Vehicles.

“With automatic voter registration we’ve noticed anyone who’s interacted with the Department of Motor Vehicles since April of last year has the potential of having their party preference moved into a ‘No Party Preference’ status,” said Ronco. “We want people to vote the party preference of their choice. We’re not going to deny anybody.”

The Placer County Elections Office has received inquiries from thousands of community members who noticed that their party preference had been altered.

Voters with a “No Party Preference” status will receive primary election ballots that do not include candidates for President.

Those who believe that they may have been impacted are encouraged to re-register to vote to make sure that their records are updated before the March primary.

Voters wishing to check their registration status may do so online at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov. Re-registration may be completed online at registertovote.ca.gov.

Regular registration for the March primary ends Feb. 18. After that, voters may register or re-register at the Placer County Elections Office and cast a Conditional Voter Registration provisional ballot. Registering prior to the deadline is strongly encouraged to ensure that you receive complete voting materials.

For more information, contact the Placer County Elections Office at 530-886-5650, or visit placerelections.com. Voters may also visit the California Secretary of State’s website for further information on No Party Preference voting at howtovoteforpresident.sos.ca.gov.

Source: Placer County Registrar of Voters